Battle for control of Market Basket: What's different this time around

By Grant Welker

UMass Lowell business professor Scott Latham predicts that the latest power stuggle involving Market Basket’s chief executive will not end the same way it did 11 years ago.

Latham closely followed the Market Basket story in 2014, when CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was fired, leading to a summer-long standoff between rival sides of the company’s founding and controlling company.

“Ten years later and now we’re talking about legacy,” said Latham, who incorporated the Market Basket story into his business classes a decade ago.

“This,” he said of the fact that Demoulas has been placed on paid leave by the company's board, “would be a significant blow to his legacy.”

“From what I can tell, this is not going to end well for Artie T.,” Latham said. “He’s not in an ownership position that has leverage. As far as a repeat of 2014? Not a chance.”

