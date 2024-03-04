Baxter International to close Acton facility, lay off employees

Baxter International, a medical device company based in Illinois, plans to close its site in Acton only a few years after acquiring the building. The closure will result in 59 employees losing their jobs.
The job cuts are effective May 3 to June 30, according to a WARN Notice filed with the state.
