BBJ Announces 2023 Best Places to Work for Medium-Sized Firms

The Boston Business Journal is releasing the names of 80 companies that have made this year’s list of Best Places to Work, including 20 companies in the program’s medium-sized category.

The program's medium-sized category includes companies with 100 to 249 employees in Massachusetts. The Business Journal announced honorees in the extra small and extra large categories Wednesday.

The program’s other two categories — small and large — will be released Friday. The Business Journal will release a ranked listing when honorees are celebrated at an event scheduled for June 15 at the Westin Copley Place.

This is the 21st year that the Business Journal has held its Best Places to Work program to recognize workplaces where employees gave the best scores in confidential surveys for a range of factors including job satisfaction, engagement, communication, retention and teamwork. The survey is conducted through the Business Journal’s research partner, Quantum Workplace.

More than 300 companies participated in this year’s program.

See all of the honorees in the Boston Business Journal