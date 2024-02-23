Beacon Capital proposes another 10-story Seaport lab building

Beacon Capital Partners is seeking to put a second lab building on Harbor Street in Boston’s Seaport District.
The real estate firm notified the Boston Planning and Development Agency last week that it wants to build a 10-story, 321,000-square-foot property in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, next to a similarly sized lab building set to wrap up construction in the next few months.
