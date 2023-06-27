Berkshire Bank is latest to pick up former First Republic staff

Berkshire Bank’s wealth management team has reeled in Lewis G, Mai, who was previously an advanced planning associate at First Republic Bank, the bank announced last Friday.
At First Republic, Mai worked with high-net-worth investors with a focus on cash flows and estate planning. He has joined Berkshire’s wealth management team as an investment advisor and financial planner.
