Bertucci's plots a pizza pivot with new fast-casual concept

For many raised in New England, a Bertucci’s bread roll is a bite of nostalgia. This week, with the opening of a new fast-casual concept, the dining establishment is aiming to turn itself around after closing several sites in recent years.
Northborough-based Bertucci’s has had a challenging past few years. It filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed a slew of restaurants. It found a new owner, Florida hospitality company Earl Enterprises, but filed for bankruptcy again in 2022.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal