Bertucci's plots a pizza pivot with new fast-casual concept

By Isabel Hart

Bertucci’s quick-service Pronto concept on Tremont Street near City Hall Plaza.

For many raised in New England, a Bertucci’s bread roll is a bite of nostalgia. This week, with the opening of a new fast-casual concept, the dining establishment is aiming to turn itself around after closing several sites in recent years. 

Northborough-based Bertucci’s has had a challenging past few years. It filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed a slew of restaurants. It found a new owner, Florida hospitality company Earl Enterprises, but filed for bankruptcy again in 2022.

