Boston Business Journal

Biden Taps Former Boston Surgeon to Run National Institutes of Health

By Cassie McGrath

Boston Business Journal

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a former surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has been appointed as the next director of the National Institutes of Health.

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Bertagnolli on Monday morning. If approved by the Senate, Bertagnolli will become NIH’s first permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December of 2021.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us