Big Lots will close yet another Massachusetts store

The number of Big Lots Inc. stores closing is growing again, and another Massachusetts location is set to close.

The Columbus-based retailer, which is in the midst of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case and could have a new owner next month, added 48 more stores to the already 344 locations slated to close.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The new list includes the Danvers store at 10 Newbury St.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal