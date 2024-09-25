Boston Business Journal

Big Lots will close yet another Massachusetts store

By Dan Eaton

Big Lots will close six of its 23 Massachusetts locations.

The number of Big Lots Inc. stores closing is growing again, and another Massachusetts location is set to close.

The Columbus-based retailer, which is in the midst of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case and could have a new owner next month, added 48 more stores to the already 344 locations slated to close.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The new list includes the Danvers store at 10 Newbury St.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us