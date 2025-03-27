Boston Business Journal

BIG3 basketball league names Boston team

By Grant Welker

Former NBA star Gary Payton, who briefly played for the Celtics near the end of his career, will coach the team’s new BIG3 team.

An upstart basketball league will change from a touring model to one in which teams are established in a set of cities — and Boston is among them.

The Boston Ball Hogs will be one of eight teams to begin play in the BIG3 league in June. The team hasn’t yet announced where it will play, though the league played at TD Garden for its championship last summer.

