BIG3 basketball league names Boston team

An upstart basketball league will change from a touring model to one in which teams are established in a set of cities — and Boston is among them.

The Boston Ball Hogs will be one of eight teams to begin play in the BIG3 league in June. The team hasn’t yet announced where it will play, though the league played at TD Garden for its championship last summer.

