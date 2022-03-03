Boston Business Journal

Biogen Begins Layoffs Amid Alzheimer's Drug Fallout

By Rowan Walrath

John Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Biogen Inc. has begun eliminating positions as part of a long-promised cost-saving measure in the wake of the fallout from its Alzheimer's drug.

The Cambridge company confirmed the layoffs in an email to the Business Journal on Thursday. A spokesperson declined to offer many details, including exactly how many people are losing their jobs, but she said that "some of our colleagues in the U.S. were recently informed that their roles are being eliminated."

The company will also hold off on filling many open positions.

