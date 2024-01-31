Boston Business Journal

Biogen discontinues first Alzheimer's drug

By Hannah Green

Biogen is officially pivoting away from Aduhelm, the first Alzheimer's treatment the Cambridge drugmaker made in collaboration with Japanese pharma Eisai Inc., and focusing its resources on recently-approved Leqembi and other potential new Alzheimer's treatments.

One year ago, Biogen said it began a strategic review of its research and development efforts. At the time, the company was bleeding cash and said it was looking at ways to cut costs.

