Biogen in talks to move to MIT's Volpe development, sources say

By Greg Ryan

A rendering of one of the commercial buildings set to go up at MIT’s Volpe redevelopment, known as Kendall Common.

Biogen Inc. is in advanced negotiations to consolidate its Kendall Square operations in MIT’s upcoming Volpe redevelopment, several real estate sources told the Business Journal, a move that would carry major ramifications for the neighborhood and a sluggish regional lab market.

The university’s real estate arm is about to begin demolishing Kendall’s Volpe transportation complex to make way for nearly 3 million square feet of mixed-use development, including four commercial buildings. 

