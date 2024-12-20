Biogen in talks to move to MIT's Volpe development, sources say

Biogen Inc. is in advanced negotiations to consolidate its Kendall Square operations in MIT’s upcoming Volpe redevelopment, several real estate sources told the Business Journal, a move that would carry major ramifications for the neighborhood and a sluggish regional lab market.
The university’s real estate arm is about to begin demolishing Kendall’s Volpe transportation complex to make way for nearly 3 million square feet of mixed-use development, including four commercial buildings.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal