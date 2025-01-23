Boston Business Journal

Biogen lays off researchers, focuses on ‘external collaborations'

By Hannah Green

Biogen Inc. is making cuts to its research organization as the Cambridge company focuses its resources on “external opportunities.”

Jane Grogan, head of research at Biogen, wrote in an email to employees on Wednesday that “a number of roles across our research organization have been impacted, and colleagues with those roles were notified earlier today.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us