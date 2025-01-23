Biogen lays off researchers, focuses on ‘external collaborations'

Biogen Inc. is making cuts to its research organization as the Cambridge company focuses its resources on “external opportunities.”

Jane Grogan, head of research at Biogen, wrote in an email to employees on Wednesday that “a number of roles across our research organization have been impacted, and colleagues with those roles were notified earlier today.”

