Boston Business Journal

Biogen looks to sublease chunk of Kendall Square HQ

By Greg Ryan

Biogen Inc. is seeking to sublease two floors of its headquarters in Cambridge’s Kendall Square as it continues to shrink its real estate footprint.

Real estate brokers for the company are marketing about 114,000 square feet of office space at the six-story 225 Binney St., a Biogen spokesperson said.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us