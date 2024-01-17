Biogen looks to sublease chunk of Kendall Square HQ

Biogen Inc. is seeking to sublease two floors of its headquarters in Cambridge’s Kendall Square as it continues to shrink its real estate footprint.
Real estate brokers for the company are marketing about 114,000 square feet of office space at the six-story 225 Binney St., a Biogen spokesperson said.
