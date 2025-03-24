Biogen to move HQ to new tower in MIT Kendall development

Biogen Inc. plans to move its headquarters into a 16-story Kendall Square tower to be developed by MIT and BioMed Realty, which would consolidate the biotech giant's once-sprawling operations in the neighborhood.
The company will occupy the entirety of the first building that will go up in MIT's Kendall Common, a 10-acre mixed-use development that the university's real estate arm is set to build on what was long the Volpe transportation complex. The 15-year lease is for 580,000 square feet.
The move is expected to take place in 2028, after construction of 75 Broadway is complete.
