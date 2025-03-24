Boston Business Journal

Biogen to move HQ to new tower in MIT Kendall development

By Greg Ryan

A rendering of Biogen’s future headquarters in MIT’s Kendall Common development in Kendall Square.

Biogen Inc. plans to move its headquarters into a 16-story Kendall Square tower to be developed by MIT and BioMed Realty, which would consolidate the biotech giant's once-sprawling operations in the neighborhood.

The company will occupy the entirety of the first building that will go up in MIT's Kendall Common, a 10-acre mixed-use development that the university's real estate arm is set to build on what was long the Volpe transportation complex. The 15-year lease is for 580,000 square feet.

The move is expected to take place in 2028, after construction of 75 Broadway is complete. 

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
