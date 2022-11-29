Boston Business Journal

Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug Slows Cognitive Decline: Study

By Rowan Walrath

The new Alzheimer's disease drug made by Eisai Inc. and Biogen Inc. is capable of slowing cognitive decline by 27%, as confirmed by a peer-reviewed study, yet was associated with brain bleeds in a significant number of patients.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, when Eisai also presented the data at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in San Francisco. The data were heavily anticipated, since Eisai and Biogen claimed the drug, lecanemab, was a success by way of press release over two months ago.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
