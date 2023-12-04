Biotech startup raises nine-figure round, one of the biggest of 2023

A biotech startup led by former Biogen Inc. and Amgen Inc. executive Jo Viney is pushing into autoimmune diseases with the help of $121 million in new funds.
Seismic Therapeutic Inc., which emerged from stealth in February 2022, announced its Series B on Monday. It's easily one of the largest venture capital raises of the year amid a tough market for young biotechs.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal