Boston Business Journal

Biotech startup raises nine-figure round, one of the biggest of 2023

By Rowan Walrath

A biotech startup led by former Biogen Inc. and Amgen Inc. executive Jo Viney is pushing into autoimmune diseases with the help of $121 million in new funds.

Seismic Therapeutic Inc., which emerged from stealth in February 2022, announced its Series B on Monday. It's easily one of the largest venture capital raises of the year amid a tough market for young biotechs.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us