Blue Cross in Mass. reports $400M operating loss, its largest ever

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the largest insurer in the state, reported an operating loss of $400.4 million in 2024 — the largest in the organization's history. The health plan attributed the financial challenges to what it called the fastest rise in healthcare spending in more than a decade.

The nonprofit insurer reported a 2.3% net loss and a 4.3% operating loss for the full year 2024. In the prior year, BCBS reported positive net and operating margins: a 1.6% net margin and a 0.4% operating margin.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal