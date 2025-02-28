Blue Cross in Mass. reports $400M operating loss, its largest ever

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the largest insurer in the state, reported an operating loss of $400.4 million in 2024 — the largest in the organization's history. The health plan attributed the financial challenges to what it called the fastest rise in healthcare spending in more than a decade.
The nonprofit insurer reported a 2.3% net loss and a 4.3% operating loss for the full year 2024. In the prior year, BCBS reported positive net and operating margins: a 1.6% net margin and a 0.4% operating margin.
