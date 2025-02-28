Insurance

Blue Cross in Mass. reports $400M operating loss, its largest ever

The nonprofit insurer reported a 2.3% net loss and a 4.3% operating loss for the full year 2024

By Isabel Hart

Blue Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has its office in Boston.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the largest insurer in the state, reported an operating loss of $400.4 million in 2024 —  the largest in the organization's history. The health plan attributed the financial challenges to what it called the fastest rise in healthcare spending in more than a decade.

The nonprofit insurer reported a 2.3% net loss and a 4.3% operating loss for the full year 2024. In the prior year, BCBS reported positive net and operating margins: a 1.6% net margin and a 0.4% operating margin.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

InsuranceMassachusettsHealth care
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us