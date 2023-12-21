bluebikes

Bluebikes extends naming rights through 2031, adds ebikes

The deal exists between the health insurer and the municipalities that jointly own the bikeshare system, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville

By Grant Welker

The Boston area’s bikeshare program debuted as Hubway in 2011 and has been known as Bluebikes since 2018. The new moniker will now continue through at least 2031.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, which sponsors the bike network, said Thursday it has extended its sponsorship deal through May 2031. The deal exists between the health insurer and the municipalities that jointly own the bikeshare system, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville.

