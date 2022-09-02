Bolton-Area Businesses Look to LIV Golf Tournament for Economic Boost

Travis Patterson, co-owner of Bolton Bean, a coffee shop near the site of the LIV Golf tournament planned for this weekend, said he's already seen more traffic this week from the crews setting up for the event.

"We are definitely expecting crowds this weekend," he said. “I’m hoping. Anything is better than nothing.”

In its inaugural year, the tournament is also giving the Boston area a second notable golf tournament this year less than three months after the U.S. Open. TPC Boston, a golf club in Norton, used to host the Deutsche Bank Championship around this time each year but the club no longer hosts a PGA stop on an annual basis.

