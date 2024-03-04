Book printing company to shut down facilities in North Chelmsford, Cumberland

An Illinois company that offers book printing, binding and distributing services is shutting down two locations in New England and laying off approximately 100 local staffers.

Lakeside Book Company said it is closing its facilities in North Chelmsford, Mass., and Cumberland, R.I. by the end of this year. The company is also shutting down a Menasha, Wis. location as part a larger consolidation of its manufacturing footprint.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal