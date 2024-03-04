Boston Business Journal

Book printing company to shut down facilities in North Chelmsford, Cumberland

By Lucia Maffei

An Illinois company that offers book printing, binding and distributing services is shutting down two locations in New England and laying off approximately 100 local staffers.

Lakeside Book Company said it is closing its facilities in North Chelmsford, Mass., and Cumberland, R.I. by the end of this year. The company is also shutting down a Menasha, Wis. location as part a larger consolidation of its manufacturing footprint.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us