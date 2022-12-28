Boston Business Journal

Boston Activision Workers File to Unionize Ahead of Microsoft Deal

By Alex Halverson

A third Activision Blizzard Inc. studio has begun a union push, six months before the company expects to be sold to Microsoft.

Fifty-seven animators, designers, engineers, producers and quality assurance workers from the Boston-based video game developer Proletariat are forming a union, backed by Communications Workers of America, the union group said in a news release Tuesday. The studio has filed for a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us