MIT

Boston AI company makes ‘deep' layoffs

By Lucia Maffei

Affectiva is based at 38 Chauncy Street in Downtown Crossing.

An MIT Media Lab spinout is the latest Boston-based tech company cutting jobs.

Affectiva, known for its work in the development of AI software that can identify basic emotions on the human face, made "a deep layoff" on Monday, according to a LinkedIn post by its U.S. general manager Tim Peacock.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

