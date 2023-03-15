Boston Apartment Project Wins ZBA's OK After Controversial Rejection

Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal approved a 31-unit apartment building in Roslindale on Tuesday, a project whose previous rejection by the board in 2021 drew heavy criticism from housing advocates.

Boston-based developer Arx Urban is seeking to build the 31,725-square-foot complex at 4198 Washington St., just off Roslindale Square at what is now a one-story retail building. Of the 31 units, 19 would be income-restricted, an increase from the previous time the proposal appeared before the ZBA.

