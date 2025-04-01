Boston Business Journal

Boston-area digital ad platforms seek alternatives to TikTok

By Gabriel O'Hara Salini

TikTok and YouTube apps

Online advertising is moving to alternative platforms like YouTube as the deadline for TikTok’s ban in America draws near, local communication executives said at an event hosted by the Boston Interactive Media Association.

In April 2024, President Biden signed into law a measure that required TikTok to be bought by a U.S. company for it to operate in the country. In January, TikTok went offline for a brief time, after which President Donald J. Trump postponed the ban for 75 days, which ends on April 5.

