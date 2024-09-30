Boston at ‘moderate' risk of a housing bubble, says report

Home prices in the Boston area have soared in recent years as the area approaches what one investment bank calls a "bubble".

Boston was one of 25 high-priced cities across the world studied by Swiss financial services company UBS. The report ranked several as so overpriced compared to local wages that they’re considered to be in a housing bubble.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal