Boston Business Journal

Boston at ‘moderate' risk of a housing bubble, says report

By Grant Welker

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Pedestrians walk through Fan Pier Park in the Seaport neighborhood on May 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. There have been over 11,000 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in Boston. A stay at home order was put into effect by Governor Charlie Baker on March 24 and Phase 1 of reopening the state is expected to begin May 18. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Home prices in the Boston area have soared in recent years as the area approaches what one investment bank calls a "bubble".

Boston was one of 25 high-priced cities across the world studied by Swiss financial services company UBS. The report ranked several as so overpriced compared to local wages that they’re considered to be in a housing bubble.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us