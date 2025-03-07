Boston Business Journal

Boston-based furniture retailer Wayfair cuts hundreds of tech jobs

By Isabel Hart

Online furniture retailer Wayfair is laying off approximately 340 employees as it changes up its technology division. 

The Boston-based company said in a Friday filing that its technology needs have shifted after the completion of a five-year effort to modernize and move to the cloud. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us