Boston Beer CEO to retire as company reports wider loss in 2023

By Don Seiffert

Boston Beer Co.

The chief executive of The Boston Beer Company, Dave Burwick, will retire next month after five years leading the company.

The maker of Sam Adams beer and Truly brand seltzer announced that Burwick will step down as president and CEO, as well as from the board of Boston Beer on April 1. He will be replaced by Michael Spillane, who is currently the company’s lead director and a board member since 2016.

