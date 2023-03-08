Boston Business Journal

Boston Beer Co., Jim Beam Launch Canned Cocktail Line

By Haley Cawthon

Jim Beam, in partnership with Boston Beer Co.. is debuting a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails called "Kentucky Coolers."

The canned product aims to bring the power of Jim Beam's "southern welcoming ethos to drinkers nationwide and inspire them to connect over a drink," a news release said.

