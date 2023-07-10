Boston Beer Company's Truly launches zero-gravity seltzer bar

Ever wanted to sip seltzers while floating weightless at 32,000 feet? Now you can: Truly Hard Seltzer launched a contest today offering customers the chance to win a zero-gravity drinking experience.
Truly, which is owned by Boston Beer Company, will be taking five winning customers and their guests to experience the "Truly Zero Gravity Bar" built inside a specialized Boeing-727 operated by Zero-G, a company that provides zero gravity, weightless flights.
