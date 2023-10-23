Boston Beer sues Downeast Cider alleging noncompete violation

A new lawsuit alleges that a former Boston Beer Co. employee who left for a job at Downeast Cider did so in violation of the company’s noncompete and non-disclosure agreements.
Boston Beer said it its lawsuit that the employee, who left earlier this year, even used an external USB drive to download the company’s “proprietary and confidential” information in the days after he submitted his resignation.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal