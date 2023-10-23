Boston Business Journal

Boston Beer sues Downeast Cider alleging noncompete violation

By Grant Welker

A new lawsuit alleges that a former Boston Beer Co. employee who left for a job at Downeast Cider did so in violation of the company’s noncompete and non-disclosure agreements.

Boston Beer said it its lawsuit that the employee, who left earlier this year, even used an external USB drive to download the company’s “proprietary and confidential” information in the days after he submitted his resignation.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us