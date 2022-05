The Boston Beer Company is launching a new line of cannabis-infused iced teas that will become available in select Canadian provinces beginning in July while the company awaitsfurther progress on U.S. marijuana regulations.

The company (NYSE: SAM), known for making Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea products, told the Boston Business Journal that it's developing a product pipeline in Canada in the meantime, where cannabis is federally regulated.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal