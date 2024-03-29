Boston Business Journal

Boston Beer's CEO received a going-away gift: a $1 million bonus

By Grant Welker

Boston Beer Co.’s CEO, who will be retiring on April 1 after six years leading the Sam Adams brewer, will be leaving with a $1 million performance bonus despite the company’s stalled growth in the last few years.

Dave Burwick was given a bonus for what Boston Beer Co. said in its annual proxy filing on Thursday was “in recognition of exceptional performance.” It was the first such bonus for Burwick since his first year as CEO in 2018, when he was awarded a $1.6 million bonus.

