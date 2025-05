A proposed 70-unit development in South Boston without dedicated parking spaces for residents could have been a model for transit-oriented housing in the city.

The project planned for 49 D St. lined up with the city’s goal to have residents less reliant on cars, and would be built a third of a mile from the MBTA Red Line’s Andrew stop. The T’s 11 bus passes a few blocks away.

