Boston Calling a Boon for Businesses in Harvard Square

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Allston for the Boston Calling concert festival Memorial Day weekend, and for many businesses just across the river in Harvard Square, the festival will provide a boost.

The festival, held in Harvard University's athletics complex in Lower Allston, is less than a mile away from the Red Line's Harvard stop, the nearest MBTA station.

For Harvard Square businesses, the concert has become a capstone on an especially busy month, which already includes the annual Mayfair early in the month and Harvard’s commencement ceremonies.

