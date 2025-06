The food vendors who have worked at Boston Calling music festivals in recent years say they’ll miss what the festival brings — exposure, revenue and a good time — when the concert take a hiatus next year.

Organizers announced last week that Boston Calling would take a break in 2026, but have been tight-lipped about a reason.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal