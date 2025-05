Boston chef Douglass Williams, who’s created the restaurants Mida and Apizza, has made a “ones to watch” list from the food industry’s James Beard Foundation.

Williams was announced Monday as one of James Beard’s 20 honorees, which it says are committed to “identifying and elevating the outstanding chefs who are at the forefront of American food culture.”

