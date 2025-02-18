Boston College names new president; Leahy to step down

Boston College has named a new president to succeed the Rev. William Leahy, who is stepping down from the post in the summer of 2026.

The Rev. John “Jack” Butler will become the Chestnut Hill university’s 26th president. He currently is vice president for mission and ministry, and has served at BC since 2002, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal