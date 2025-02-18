Boston Business Journal

Boston College names new president; Leahy to step down

By William Hall

The Rev. John “Jack” Butler has been named as the next president of Boston College.

Boston College has named a new president to succeed the Rev. William Leahy, who is stepping down from the post in the summer of 2026.

The Rev. John “Jack” Butler will become the Chestnut Hill university’s 26th president. He currently is vice president for mission and ministry, and has served at BC since 2002, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us