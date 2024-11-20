Boston

Boston company uses city's steam pipes to create clean energy

By Eli Chavez

Vicinity Energy is connecting its new carbon-free eBoiler to 26 miles of underground pipes in Boston to provide steam to Emerson College and IQHQ

A local company wants to use Boston's underground steam-energy system to provide cleaner energy to local customers, and it could use the Charles River as an energy source to make it happen. 

Vicinity Energy says its new 42 megawatt "eBoiler" can provide carbon-free thermal energy to its Boston partners by taking advantage of 26 miles of pipes that run underneath the city — Boston's district energy system.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

Boston
