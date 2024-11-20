Boston company uses city's steam pipes to create clean energy

A local company wants to use Boston's underground steam-energy system to provide cleaner energy to local customers, and it could use the Charles River as an energy source to make it happen.

Vicinity Energy says its new 42 megawatt "eBoiler" can provide carbon-free thermal energy to its Boston partners by taking advantage of 26 miles of pipes that run underneath the city — Boston's district energy system.

