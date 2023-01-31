Boston Consultancy That Assisted Against Musk Now Sues Twitter

Since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter Inc. has been sued many times — for allegedly refusing to honor vendor contracts, allegedly failing to pay rent at its San Francisco headquarters and other offices, and more. One of the most recent legal actions against the social media giant is coming from a Boston-based consulting firm.

In a complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court earlier this month, CRA International Inc. — which does business as Charles River Associates — claimed it is owed over $2 million for its work in assisting Twitter last year in forcing now-owner Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal