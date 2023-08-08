Boston cybersecurity company Rapid7 to lay off 470 Workers

Boston-based cyber-security company Rapid7 announced hundreds of layoffs in an earnings call Tuesday evening.
The company announced a “restructuring plan” to eliminate 18% of its workforce. It had more than 2,600 full-time employees as of the beginning of the year and over 700 employees in Massachusetts, according to documents filed with the securities and exchange commission and BBJ research.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal