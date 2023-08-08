Boston Business Journal

Boston cybersecurity company Rapid7 to lay off 470 Workers

By Samuele Petruccelli

Boston-based cyber-security company Rapid7 announced hundreds of layoffs in an earnings call Tuesday evening.

The company announced a “restructuring plan” to eliminate 18% of its workforce. It had more than 2,600 full-time employees as of the beginning of the year and over 700 employees in Massachusetts, according to documents filed with the securities and exchange commission and BBJ research.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us