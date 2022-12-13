Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown

The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city.
The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
