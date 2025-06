Vertex Pharmaceuticals is laying off workers and consolidating its real estate footprint in Rhode Island.

The Boston drugmaker said in a new Worker Adjustment And Retraining Notification that it is laying off 125 employees who work in Providence at 225 Carolina Avenue, 63 Baker Street and 75 Baker Street, which make up one campus. The cuts are expected to begin around August 5.

