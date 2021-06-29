Boston Business Journal

Boston Fed CEO: Delta Variant ‘Certainly a Risk' to Economic Recovery

By Greg Ryan

The so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 is “certainly a risk” to the nation’s economic recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston CEO Eric Rosengren said in a recent interview, adding that the new threat shows the importance of widespread vaccination against the virus.

In public talks last week, Rosengren highlighted several promising economic developments, including that U.S. GDP will grow by an estimated 7% this year and that despite recent pricing increases, he expects inflation to end up slightly above the Fed’s 2% target.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalFederal Reserve BankEric Rosengren
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us