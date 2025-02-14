Boston Business Journal

Boston firm lays off over 1,000 after USAID cuts

By Hannah Green

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 3: Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., speaks as Congressional Democrats hold their news conference on the shut down of the United States Agency for International Development in Washington on Monday, February 3, 2025. Employees and supporters gathered outside USAID after Elon Musk posted on social media that he and President Donald Trump would shut down the agency. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Newscom TagID: rollcallpix163286.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]

A Boston-based nonprofit that is focused on global public health has laid off around 1,100 employees due to the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze.

John Snow Inc. confirmed to the Business Journal that it cut staff members across its U.S. and international programs. JSI employees began posting on social media this week regarding widespread layoffs at the organization. 

