Boston firm lays off over 1,000 after USAID cuts

A Boston-based nonprofit that is focused on global public health has laid off around 1,100 employees due to the Trump administration’s foreign aid freeze.

John Snow Inc. confirmed to the Business Journal that it cut staff members across its U.S. and international programs. JSI employees began posting on social media this week regarding widespread layoffs at the organization.

