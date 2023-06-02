Boston Firm to Develop TV, Movie Studio Complex in Braintree

The Boston-based real estate firm Rise has struck a deal for a 123-acre site in Braintree where it plans to build a campus for movie and television productions.

Rise has a purchase-and-sale agreement with Boston’s Onshore Properties for Banner Park, the firm said Friday. The property is already fully permitted, Rise said, and it plans to develop 272,500 square feet of office and industrial space for sound stages as well as pre- and post-production facilities. Some productions have already taken place on the sprawling property.

