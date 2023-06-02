Boston

Boston Firm to Develop TV, Movie Studio Complex in Braintree

By Greg Ryan

The Boston-based real estate firm Rise has struck a deal for a 123-acre site in Braintree where it plans to build a campus for movie and television productions.

Rise has a purchase-and-sale agreement with Boston’s Onshore Properties for Banner Park, the firm said Friday. The property is already fully permitted, Rise said, and it plans to develop 272,500 square feet of office and industrial space for sound stages as well as pre- and post-production facilities. Some productions have already taken place on the sprawling property.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonHollywoodBraintree
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us