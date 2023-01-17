Boston Business Journal

Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton

By Don Seiffert

The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned.

The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern University Journalism professor Dan Kennedy. According to that report, posted to his blog, Media Nation, the Times will now be printed at a plant owned by Dow Jones & Co. Inc., the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, in Chicopee.

