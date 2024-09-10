European firm buys Boston waterfront building, plans ‘stunning' redevelopment

A European finance magnate’s personal investment firm has acquired a vacant six-story office property on Boston Harbor for $30 million, with preliminary plans to redevelop the building into “something stunning.”
JAJ Investment Group is the new owner of 400 Atlantic Ave., a 100,000-square-foot building that until recently had been home to law firm Goulston & Storrs.
