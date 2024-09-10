Boston

European firm buys Boston waterfront building, plans ‘stunning' redevelopment

By Greg Ryan

400 Atlantic Ave. is located along the Boston waterfront. The new owner plans to redevelop the building into “something stunning,” an executive told the Business Journal.

A European finance magnate’s personal investment firm has acquired a vacant six-story office property on Boston Harbor for $30 million, with preliminary plans to redevelop the building into “something stunning.”

JAJ Investment Group is the new owner of 400 Atlantic Ave., a 100,000-square-foot building that until recently had been home to law firm Goulston & Storrs.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

