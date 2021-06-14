Boston Hope's Beds, Supplies Shipped Overseas as Local Pandemic Wanes

Beverly-based Build Health International has collected 606 of the beds and other equipment used in Boston Hope’s emergency field hospital for projects in Haiti and Peru, and is also stockpiling bedside tables, over-bed tables, curtains, curtain rods and walkers for Sierra Leone.

“The equipment itself elevates the ability to advance patient care,” said Zach Chase, director of partnerships for Build Health. “It gives them the ability and tools to provide care the way they’ve been trained but might not have the opportunity as a US hospital would.”

