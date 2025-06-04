Boston Business Journal

Boston hospital adds 78 beds in $250M expansion

By Isabel Hart

An inpatient floor in the new Faulkner Hospital wing.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital is completing the final phases of its $250 million expansion, which adds nearly 100,000 square feet to the Jamaica Plain hospital and is expected to help alleviate capacity constraints among its sister hospitals. 

Faulkner, a community hospital in Jamaica Plain, has added a five-story inpatient tower, additional MRI and endoscopy capabilities and a new parking garage. The newly constructed wing adds 78 inpatient beds, growing the hospital by 45%.

